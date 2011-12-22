MUMBAI Dec 22 The Indian 10-year
corporate bond yield ended up on Thursday amid tight liquidity
conditions due to advance tax outflows.
The 10-year corporate bond yield rose 6 basis
points from Wednesday's close to 9.35 percent.
The deficit in the banking system stood at 1.652 trillion
rupees on Wednesday, more than double the RBI's comfort level of
about 600 billion rupees.
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) held rates steady last week,
and indicated that its next move is likely to be an easing of
monetary policy as risks to economic growth increase.
Bond sales by top-rated Indian companies are likely to pick
up this week, as they take advantage of the fall in yields to
three-month lows and the RBI shifts its focus to growth.
The spread between the 10-year corporate bond and government
bond widened to 83.57 basis points from 76.91 on Wednesday.
Total volumes in corporate bonds was 28.80 billion rupees,
lower than Wednesday's 23.57 billion rupees.
For news on debt issues, Reuters 3000 Xtra users can double
click on one of the following:
Indian bond issuances
Asia debt news
India Corporate debt pages on Reuters:
Spreads over Indian federal bonds
Indian secondary corporate bond deals
Secondary market Indian CP Prices
India Certificates of Deposit page
(Reporting by Shamik Paul; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)