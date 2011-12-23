MUMBAI Dec 23 The Indian 10-year corporate bond yield closed marginally higher on Friday, tracking government bond yields, as liquidity in the banking system remained tight.

The 10-year corporate bond yield ended 2 basis points higher at 9.37 percent.

Banks borrowed 1.733 trillion rupees ($32.7 billion) from the Reserve Bank of India's liquidity adjustment facility on Friday, the highest since 2009, Thomson Reuters data showed, reflecting the cash deficit in the banking system.

Bond sales by top-rated Indian companies are likely to pick up this week, as they take advantage of the fall in yields to three-month lows and the RBI shifts its focus to growth.

The spread between the 10-year corporate bond and government bond narrowed to 82.10 basis points from 83.57 on Thursday.

Total volumes in corporate bonds was 27.41 billion rupees, lower than Thursday's 28.80 billion rupees.

For news on debt issues, Reuters 3000 Xtra users can double click on one of the following:

Indian bond issuances

Asia debt news

India Corporate debt pages on Reuters:

Spreads over Indian federal bonds

Indian secondary corporate bond deals

Secondary market Indian CP Prices

India Certificates of Deposit page

($1= 53 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Shamik Paul; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)