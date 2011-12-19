MUMBAI Dec 19 Indian 10-year corporate
bond yields fell sharply on Monday, tracking government bonds,
on expectations the central bank will soon begin easing its
monetary policy stance.
The 10-year corporate bond yield fell 7 basis
points from Friday's close to 9.23 percent.
The Reserve Bank of India sent a strong signal on Friday
that its next move is likely to be an easing of monetary policy
as risks to economic growth increase, but it nleft its policy
rate on hold at a three-year high as it acknowledged high
inflation.
Bond sales by top-rated Indian companies are likely to pick
up this week, as they take advantage of the fall in yields to
three-month lows and the RBI shifts its focus.
The spread between the 10-year corporate bond and government
bond narrowed to 71.60 basis points from 73.33 on Friday.
Total volume in corporate bonds was 36 billion rupees.
(Reporting by Shamik Paul; Editing by Ted Kerr)