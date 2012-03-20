MUMBAI, March 20 India's cotton arrivals from
the new crop fell 9.2 percent in the current season that began
in October, the Cotton Corp of India said on Tuesday, as farmers
in key states held back their produce expecting the government
to increase support prices.
Arrivals until March 18 fell to 24.17 million bales of 170
kg each, down from 26.4 million bales a year earlier, the
state-run procurement agency said in a statement.
Farmers in the western states of Maharashtra and Gujarat,
the country's top two producers, expect the government to step
in to support the prices which have almost halved in the past
year on higher supplies and sluggish demand.
The country's cotton output rose to a record 34.5 million
bales of 170 kg each in 2011/12, from 29 million bales in
2008/09, data from the state-run Cotton Advisory Board showed.
(Reporting by Deepak Sharma; editing by Malini Menon)