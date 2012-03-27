MUMBAI, March 27 Cotton prices in India are likely to rise this week on higher buying by government agencies and on a revival of demand from textile makers that could outweigh expected higher supplies in the spot markets.

India, the world's second-largest producer and exporter of the fibre, has lifted a ban on cotton shipments imposed on March 5, but stopped registering fresh export orders.

"State-run Cotton Corporation of India (CCI) has resorted to higher buying following directions from the government, and mills from north India have also started buying," said Arunbhai Dalal, a trader based in the western Indian state of Gujarat, the largest grower of the fibre.

Dalal said CCI was buying almost half of the cotton arriving in spot markets, and prices were likely to rise by more than 1,000 rupees per candy of 356 kg each this week.

On Monday, the price of the most traded Shankar-6 variety rose 100 rupees to 34,100 rupees per candy, data from the Cotton Association of India, a traders' body showed.

Cotton arrivals in the domestic spot markets from Oct. 1 to March 25 fell 9 percent to 25 million bales of 170 kg each versus 27.5 million bales a year earlier, CCI said on Monday.

India, the world's second-largest cotton producer after China, is expected to harvest a record 34 million bales, for the second straight year in 2011/12 ending in September. (Reporting by Deepak Sharma; editing by Malini Menon)