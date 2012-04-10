MUMBAI, April 10 Cotton prices in India are
likely to remain steady this week after rising for two straight
weeks as low demand from yarn and textile makers is seen
offsetting higher buying by government agencies.
"Despite government intervention, prices are unlikely to
rise due to low demand from textile makers, though it could
prevent prices from falling," said Arunbhai Dalal, a trader
based in the western state of Gujarat.
India has decided to build cotton reserves of 2.5 million
bales of 170 kg each to meet the needs of the domestic textile
industry and the state-run Cotton Corporation of India (CCI) has
been directed to intervene in the market to ensure stability of
prices.
Prices could rise next month as textile makers are likely to
start buying to meet festival demand requirements during
October-November period, Dalal said.
Indian celebrates a host of festivals during
October-November.
On Tuesday, the prices of the most traded Shankar-6 variety
were unchanged at 34,000 rupees per candy of 356 kg each, data
from Cotton Association of India showed.
Last month, India, the world's second largest producer and
exporter of cotton, had banned shipments only to lift it after a
few days. However, the government stopped registering fresh
consignments while allowing already registered after
revalidation.
The government increased cotton procurement to support
falling prices after the ban.
India will not allow additional cotton exports as of now,
though it could permit shipments already registered with the
government after revalidating, trade and textile minister Anand
Sharma said on Monday.
Cotton arrivals from the new crop have fallen 7.8 percent in
the current season that began in October to 26.9 million bales,
down from 29.22 million bales a year earlier, CCI said on
Monday.
India is expected to harvest a record 34 million bales, for
the second straight year.
(Reporting by Deepak Sharma; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)