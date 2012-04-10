MUMBAI, April 10 Cotton prices in India are likely to remain steady this week after rising for two straight weeks as low demand from yarn and textile makers is seen offsetting higher buying by government agencies.

"Despite government intervention, prices are unlikely to rise due to low demand from textile makers, though it could prevent prices from falling," said Arunbhai Dalal, a trader based in the western state of Gujarat.

India has decided to build cotton reserves of 2.5 million bales of 170 kg each to meet the needs of the domestic textile industry and the state-run Cotton Corporation of India (CCI) has been directed to intervene in the market to ensure stability of prices.

Prices could rise next month as textile makers are likely to start buying to meet festival demand requirements during October-November period, Dalal said.

Indian celebrates a host of festivals during October-November.

On Tuesday, the prices of the most traded Shankar-6 variety were unchanged at 34,000 rupees per candy of 356 kg each, data from Cotton Association of India showed.

Last month, India, the world's second largest producer and exporter of cotton, had banned shipments only to lift it after a few days. However, the government stopped registering fresh consignments while allowing already registered after revalidation.

The government increased cotton procurement to support falling prices after the ban.

India will not allow additional cotton exports as of now, though it could permit shipments already registered with the government after revalidating, trade and textile minister Anand Sharma said on Monday.

Cotton arrivals from the new crop have fallen 7.8 percent in the current season that began in October to 26.9 million bales, down from 29.22 million bales a year earlier, CCI said on Monday.

India is expected to harvest a record 34 million bales, for the second straight year. (Reporting by Deepak Sharma; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)