MUMBAI, June 19 Indian cotton prices are expected to rise this on week on good demand from local textile and yarn makers amid a lack of fresh arrivals in spot markets.

"Cotton harvesting season is over and arrival of new-season cotton has almost stopped. Demand from local mills has also improved," said Dheerajbhai Khaitan, a trader based in the western state of Gujarat, the top grower of the commodity.

Prices could rise by 1,000 rupees per candy of 356 kg each in the next 15 days, Khaitan said.

India's cotton season runs from October to September.

Most Indian farmers plant cotton in May-June, with the onset of a four-month-long rainy season. Harvesting begins in October and continues till April as some farmers go for a second and third round of picking.

Besides buying by local millers, concerns over a decline in output in the next season will also push up prices, traders said.

India's annual monsoon rains have covered almost half the country, showing signs of a pick-up after falling short in the first 15 days of the season and easing concerns about the planting of summer-sown crops such as rice, corn, cane, cotton and soybeans.

The area under cotton cultivation in India could fall up to 10 percent in the 2012/13 season beginning October as lower returns in 2011 may prompt farmers to switch to other crops.

On Monday, prices of the most-traded Shankar-6 variety rose 200 rupees to 33,000 rupees per candy of 356 kg, data from the Cotton Association of India showed. (Reporting by Deepak Sharma; Editing by Sunil Nair)