MUMBAI, June 26 Cotton prices in India are
likely to rise this week on higher buying by local textile and
yarn makers, and on lower supplies in the spot market as the
harvesting season ended.
"Mills are buying in good quantity and arrivals have fallen.
So prices are likely to rise this week," said Arunbhai Dalal, a
trader based in western state of Gujarat, the largest grower of
the commodity in the country.
Lack of rains in key growing area, which could adversely
impact sowing, is also supporting the prices, Dalal said.
India received 24 percent lesser rains in the ongoing rainy
season, which began on June 1, weather department data showed.
India's crucial monsoon rains are still expected to be
average in 2012, the weather office said on Friday, helping to
allay concerns over farm output triggered by sparse rainfall in
the last few weeks.
Traders expect crop in the next season, which begins on Oct.
1, to be lower and this could push up prices by up to 1,000
rupees per candy of 356 kg each, Dalal said.
The area under cotton cultivation in India could fall up to
10 percent in the 2012/13 season beginning October as lower
returns in 2011 may prompt farmers to switch to other crops.
On Monday, prices of the most-traded Shankar-6 were
unchanged at 33,800 rupees per candy of 356 kg, data from the
Cotton Association of India showed.
(Reporting by Deepak Sharma; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)