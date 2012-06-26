MUMBAI, June 26 Cotton prices in India are likely to rise this week on higher buying by local textile and yarn makers, and on lower supplies in the spot market as the harvesting season ended.

"Mills are buying in good quantity and arrivals have fallen. So prices are likely to rise this week," said Arunbhai Dalal, a trader based in western state of Gujarat, the largest grower of the commodity in the country.

Lack of rains in key growing area, which could adversely impact sowing, is also supporting the prices, Dalal said.

India received 24 percent lesser rains in the ongoing rainy season, which began on June 1, weather department data showed.

India's crucial monsoon rains are still expected to be average in 2012, the weather office said on Friday, helping to allay concerns over farm output triggered by sparse rainfall in the last few weeks.

Traders expect crop in the next season, which begins on Oct. 1, to be lower and this could push up prices by up to 1,000 rupees per candy of 356 kg each, Dalal said.

The area under cotton cultivation in India could fall up to 10 percent in the 2012/13 season beginning October as lower returns in 2011 may prompt farmers to switch to other crops.

On Monday, prices of the most-traded Shankar-6 were unchanged at 33,800 rupees per candy of 356 kg, data from the Cotton Association of India showed. (Reporting by Deepak Sharma; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)