MUMBAI, July 3 Cotton prices in India are expected to rise this week on good demand from yarn makers and concerns over farm output triggered by scant rains in key growing regions.

"Demand from mills is very good, particularly yarn makers are buying in large quantity," said Hirenbhai Parekh, a trader based in Mumbai.

Lower rains in key growing areas, which could impact sowing, is also supporting the prices, Parekh said.

The rains, which provide the main source of water for 55 percent of India's arable land, were 31 percent below average from June 1 to July 2, losing even more pace in the last week after being 23 percent below average to June 27.

Cotton supplies in the spot markets are also tight as arrival season has come to an end, traders said.

On Monday, prices of the most-traded Shankar-6 rose 200 rupees to 34,700 rupees per candy of 356 kg, data from the Cotton Association of India showed.

Traders expect prices to touch 35,500 rupees per 100 kg this week on aggressive buying by mills.

India's cotton output in 2011/12 season ending on September rose 34.7 million bales of 170 kg each, according to an estimate by the Cotton Advisory Board. (Reporting by Deepak Sharma; Editing by Anand Basu)