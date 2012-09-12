MUMBAI, Sept 12 Cotton prices in India, the
world's second-largest producer, are likely to remain stable
this week, but could fall from as early as next week as supplies
from the new season crop are likely to start hitting the market,
traders said.
"Most traders are waiting for the fresh crop arrival and are
staying away from the market. Prices could fall sharply, once
arrival from the new season starts," said Dhirenbhai Khaitan, a
trader based in Ahmedabad Gujarat.
Supplies from the new season crop in the northern states of
Punjab, Haryana and Rajasthan are likely to start hitting spot
markets in small quantities from the next week.
Farmers in irrigated areas in Punjab, Haryana and Rajasthan
start sowing cotton in the second half of May, about a month
earlier than the rest of the country, where planting starts only
after the arrival of the monsoon, usually late June.
Cotton prices fell last week on increased rains in key
growing areas, which could help the standing crop. However,
traders have low stocks after exporting large quantities which
may prevent prices from falling further this week, traders said.
Cotton shipments from India touched a record 12.7 million
bales of 170 kg each in the current marketing season which ends
this month.
Rains in India, which has endured a drought for the second
time in four years, have now picked up, allaying fears that
cotton output could be hit drastically. The monsoon season runs
from June to September.
On Tuesday, the most-traded Shankar-6 variety closed flat at
36,400 Indian rupees ($660) per candy of 356 kg (around 84 cents
per lb), data from the Cotton Association of India showed.
At 0906 GMT, the key October cotton contract on the
Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) was trading down 0.29 percent at
17,480 rupees ($320) per bale of 170 kg each (about 85 cents per
lb).
In New York, the December cotton contract on ICE was
up 0.61 percent at 75.39 cents per lb.
($1 = 55.3750 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Deepak Sharma; Editing by Anand Basu)