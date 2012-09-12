MUMBAI, Sept 12 Cotton prices in India, the world's second-largest producer, are likely to remain stable this week, but could fall from as early as next week as supplies from the new season crop are likely to start hitting the market, traders said.

"Most traders are waiting for the fresh crop arrival and are staying away from the market. Prices could fall sharply, once arrival from the new season starts," said Dhirenbhai Khaitan, a trader based in Ahmedabad Gujarat.

Supplies from the new season crop in the northern states of Punjab, Haryana and Rajasthan are likely to start hitting spot markets in small quantities from the next week.

Farmers in irrigated areas in Punjab, Haryana and Rajasthan start sowing cotton in the second half of May, about a month earlier than the rest of the country, where planting starts only after the arrival of the monsoon, usually late June.

Cotton prices fell last week on increased rains in key growing areas, which could help the standing crop. However, traders have low stocks after exporting large quantities which may prevent prices from falling further this week, traders said.

Cotton shipments from India touched a record 12.7 million bales of 170 kg each in the current marketing season which ends this month.

Rains in India, which has endured a drought for the second time in four years, have now picked up, allaying fears that cotton output could be hit drastically. The monsoon season runs from June to September.

On Tuesday, the most-traded Shankar-6 variety closed flat at 36,400 Indian rupees ($660) per candy of 356 kg (around 84 cents per lb), data from the Cotton Association of India showed.

At 0906 GMT, the key October cotton contract on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) was trading down 0.29 percent at 17,480 rupees ($320) per bale of 170 kg each (about 85 cents per lb).

In New York, the December cotton contract on ICE was up 0.61 percent at 75.39 cents per lb. ($1 = 55.3750 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Deepak Sharma; Editing by Anand Basu)