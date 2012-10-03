MUMBAI Oct 3 Cotton spot prices in India, the world's second-largest producer, are likely to continue falling this week as supplies rise and they may slid further later in the month on lower buying by China that could also depress global prices.

China, the world's largest consumer and the biggest buyer of Indian fibre, is expected to cut imports by over 50 percent in the 2012/13 marketing year that began on Oct. 1 as the Asian giant tries to trim bulging cotton stocks.

Indian traders shipped a record 12.7 million 170-kg bales -- mostly to China -- in the previous marketing year.

"Lower Chinese demand could be a disaster for Indian exporters," said Ritesh Agrawal, a trader based in Kolkata. "Its impact will be visible when supplies from the new season crop peak later this month or in November," he added.

This week, the factors driving cotton prices down are likely to be the stronger rupee, which touched a new five-month high on Wednesday, and rising supplies in the spot markets, said Agrawal.

Farmers are now harvesting cotton and bringing it to the spot markets after heavy rains in September revived a crop, which suffered lower-than-average precipitation in June and July.

The harvest could be 34 million bales in 2012/13, only marginally lower than the record 35.3 million bales a year earlier, according to a Reuters poll last month.

The government's own forecast is for 33.4 million bales while domestic demand is usually about 25 million bales.

Global prices have been falling sharply on waning world demand and an expected rise in global output, with the December cotton contract in New York down by about 25 percent since April 1, when farmers in the United States start planting.

At 1255 GMT on Wednesday, the contract was trading down 0.18 percent at 71.72 cents per lb.

The most-traded domestic spot Shankar-6 variety closed down 200 rupees at 33,500 Indian rupees ($640) per candy of 356 kg (around 81.7 cents per lb), data from the Cotton Association of India showed.

The October cotton futures contract was trading down 0.31 percent at 16,000 Indian rupees ($300) per bale on Wednesday. (about 80.2 cents per lb)

Cotton futures started trading on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) in late 2011, but volumes have been thin. ($1 = 52.6250 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Deepak Sharma; Editing by Anand Basu)