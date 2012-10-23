MUMBAI Oct 23 Cotton prices in India, the world's second-largest producer, rose on Monday because of lower supplies in spot markets, and are likely to rise this week on aggressive buying by yarn makers, trader said.

Most traders, however, expect prices to fall sharply next month as supplies from the new season crop are expected to surge.

"Supplies in spot markets are lower, but likely to rise in November. There could be some increase in prices this week as yarn makers are buying aggressively," said Dhirenbhai Khaitan, a trader based in Ahmedabad, Gujarat.

Prices in local markets got support from reduced supplies by farmers who are busy in celebrations and family get-together. Indians will celebrate Dussehra on Wednesday and Diwali in November.

"The weakness in the rupee raised prospects of higher yarn exports and it also pushed prices up in local markets," said Ritesh Agrawal, a trader based in Kolkata.

The rupee has lost nearly 4.5 percent after hitting its highest level in six months on Oct. 5.

Yarn export is expected to rise 11.2 percent to 920 million kg in the current financial year ending March 31, according to a projection by the Cotton Advisory Board.

In New York, the key December cotton on the ICE was down 0.84 percent at 76.28 cents per lb at 1300 GMT.

On Monday, the most-traded domestic spot Shankar-6 variety rose 600 rupees to 34,200 rupees ($640) per candy of 356 kg (around 82 cents per lb), data from the Cotton Association of India showed. Spot market prices are available in the evening.

The November cotton futures contract on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) was down 1.38 percent at 16,480 rupees per bale of 170 kg (about 80.3 cents per lb) on Tuesday.

Volumes shifted from the October contract to the November one last week.

Cotton futures started trading on the MCX in late 2011, but volumes have been thin and prices volatile. ($1 = 53.5750 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Deepak Sharma; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)