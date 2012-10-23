MUMBAI Oct 23 Cotton prices in India, the
world's second-largest producer, rose on Monday because of lower
supplies in spot markets, and are likely to rise this week on
aggressive buying by yarn makers, trader said.
Most traders, however, expect prices to fall sharply next
month as supplies from the new season crop are expected to
surge.
"Supplies in spot markets are lower, but likely to rise in
November. There could be some increase in prices this week as
yarn makers are buying aggressively," said Dhirenbhai Khaitan, a
trader based in Ahmedabad, Gujarat.
Prices in local markets got support from reduced supplies by
farmers who are busy in celebrations and family get-together.
Indians will celebrate Dussehra on Wednesday and Diwali in
November.
"The weakness in the rupee raised prospects of higher yarn
exports and it also pushed prices up in local markets," said
Ritesh Agrawal, a trader based in Kolkata.
The rupee has lost nearly 4.5 percent after hitting its
highest level in six months on Oct. 5.
Yarn export is expected to rise 11.2 percent to 920 million
kg in the current financial year ending March 31, according to a
projection by the Cotton Advisory Board.
In New York, the key December cotton on the ICE was
down 0.84 percent at 76.28 cents per lb at 1300 GMT.
On Monday, the most-traded domestic spot Shankar-6 variety
rose 600 rupees to 34,200 rupees ($640) per candy of 356 kg
(around 82 cents per lb), data from the Cotton Association of
India showed. Spot market prices are available in the evening.
The November cotton futures contract on the Multi
Commodity Exchange (MCX) was down 1.38 percent at 16,480 rupees
per bale of 170 kg (about 80.3 cents per lb) on Tuesday.
Volumes shifted from the October contract to the November
one last week.
Cotton futures started trading on the MCX in late 2011, but
volumes have been thin and prices volatile.
($1 = 53.5750 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Deepak Sharma; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)