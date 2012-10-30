MUMBAI Oct 30 Cotton spot prices in India, the world's second-largest producer, are likely to fall in November as supplies from the new crop are expected to surge.

Traders expect prices to either remain steady or rise marginally this week as supplies, though rising, are still below expectations while demand from mills is moderate.

Cotton prices have been trading rangebound for the last three weeks as buying by mills that held back purchases awaiting the new season crop offset an improvement in supplies with the begining of the harvesting season.

"After Diwali, supplies are likely to surge and there could be some softness in prices," said Arunbhai Dalal, a trader from Ahmedabad in Gujarat, the country's largest cotton producing state.

Due to Diwali celebrations in the first half of November, trading activity is likely to remain subdued and prices could rise marginally, Dalal said.

Farmers could could reduce supplies to the spot market during Diwali, supporting prices temporarily. However, lacklustre buying by exporters due to a steep fall in global cotton prices could cap gains, traders said.

Cotton prices are also likely to get support from a 33 percent decline in arrivals in spot markets.

Last week, the December cotton contract in New York posted their biggest weekly fall since mid-May.

At 0925 GMT, the contract was trading up 0.61 percent at 73.05 cents per lb.

On Monday, the most-traded domestic spot Shankar-6 variety closed flat at 33,500 Indian rupees ($620) per candy (around 79 cents per lb), data from the Cotton Association of India showed. Spot market prices are available in the evening.

The November cotton futures contract on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) was up 0.55 percent at 16,350 rupees per bale (around 80 cents per lb).

Cotton futures started trading on MCX in late 2011, but volumes have been thin and prices volatile.

(1 bale = 170 kg) ($1 = 53.9950 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Deepak Sharma; Editing by Sunil Nair)