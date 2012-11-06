MUMBAI Nov 6 Cotton spot prices in India, the
world's second largest producer, are likely to extend losses
over the next two weeks as harvesting gathers pace after
holidays, but buying by yarn makers to meet overseas demand
could limit the downtrend.
Trading is likely to be subdued as Diwali holidays and
celebrations run through the first half of November.
Once those holidays are over, harvesting should start in
earnest and rising supplies will combine with weak export demand
to depress prices, traders said.
"Farmers are likely to accelerate harvesting of cotton after
Diwali, as they have to clear fields for planting winter crops,"
said Ritesh Agrawal, owner of Wisdom Cotton, a Kolkata-based
trading firm.
Cotton prices could fall as much as 10 percent after Diwali,
Agrawal added.
But in the shorter term, continued buying by yarn makers
keen to take advantage of demand from overseas is helping to
prevent sharper falls in prices, traders said.
Yarn exports could rise around 11 percent in the current
fiscal year, according to the state-run Cotton Advisory Board,
with Chinese textile makers looking to blend cheaper Indian yarn
with cotton stocks bought at higher prices to make more
competitive end-products.
For raw cotton, lacklustre buying by exporters as global
prices remain unattractive will continue to put pressure on
local prices, traders added.
Global prices have been falling as ongoing economic
slowdowns in Europe and the United States reduce consumer demand
for textile products, while cotton output has risen.
The December cotton contract in New York hit its
lowest level in over three months on Friday.
At 0940 GMT, the contract was trading up 0.91 percent at
71.04 cents per lb.
On Monday, the most-traded domestic spot Shankar-6 variety
fell by 300 rupees to 32,600 rupees per candy of 356 kg (around
80 cents per lb), data from the Cotton Association of India
showed. Spot market prices are available in the evening.
The November cotton futures contract on the Multi
Commodity Exchange (MCX) was up 1 percent at 16,210 rupees per
bale of 170 kg (about 80.2 cents per lb) on Tuesday.
Cotton futures started trading on MCX in late 2011, but
volumes have been thin and prices volatile.
(1 bale = 170 kg) ($1 = 54.5550 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Deepak Sharma; Editing by Sunil Nair)