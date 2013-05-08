MUMBAI May 8 Cotton prices in India are expected to fall this week due to sales from government reserves and subdued local demand though the marginal quantity put on sale is seen supporting prices.

The Cotton Corporation of India (CCI) has so far put 45,000 bales on sale in two e-auctions, out of which just 3,000 bales have been sold, traders said.

CCI is likely to release 250,000 bales in the domestic market.

"Buyers are bidding lower at the auction because the cotton market has come down, but CCI is not interested in selling its cotton at lower prices," said Arun Dalal, a trader from Ahmedabad.

"Demand from millers has also come down. If CCI had sold in March, then sale would have been much better."

On Tuesday the most-traded domestic spot Shankar-6 variety ended steady at 37,000 rupees per candy of 356 kg each, data from the Cotton Association of India showed. Prices have fallen 1,400 rupees per candy since the end of March.

Daily cotton supplies in the domestic market are around 60,000 bales, traders said.

The corporation is going to conduct its third auction next week for a quantity between 20,000-25,000 bales, traders said.

The May cotton futures contract was 0.39 percent higher at 18,030 rupees per bale of 170 kg each on the Multi Commodity Exchange at 0846 GMT.

India's cotton production is estimated to be 34 million bales in the current crop year.

Dalal expects spot cotton prices to fall by another 200-500 rupees.

In New York, the most active July contract on the Intercontinental Exchange was down 0.31 percent at 86.88 cents per lb.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture's (USDA) monthly crop report on Friday will be watched for any changes in supply and demand forecasts that reflect erratic weather conditions.

Cotton traders' concerns range from drought conditions in Texas, the country's top growing region, to too much rain delaying cotton planting in the Southeast.

(Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)