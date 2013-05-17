MUMBAI May 17 Cotton prices in India are
expected to be steady-to-lower next week due to sluggish demand
from millers, tepid exports and sales from government
reserves.
Buying by local millers have declined in the spot market due
to the poor quality of supplies, traders said. Daily cotton
supplies have been around 60,000 bales.
The Cotton Corp of India (CCI) would conduct auctions on
Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday of every week with around
20,000-25,000 bales to be offered in a single sale. It is likely
to release 250,000 bales in the domestic market.
India has started selling cotton from government-controlled
stocks as it tries to protect domestic textile mills from costly
imports, but traders said sales have so far been limited because
of high prices.
"Cotton is expected to trade weak because exports are not
supportive. A pick-up in U.S. plantings is also seen weighing on
sentiment," said Ambika T.B., an analyst at Karvy Comtrade.
The May cotton futures contract ended steady at
17,940 rupees per bale of 170 kg each on the Multi Commodity
Exchange.
"The cotton market is almost steady due to lack of demand
from millers and weak yarn exports. Supplies coming in the local
market are of poor quality," said Arun Dalal, a trader from
Ahmedabad.
On Friday, the most-traded domestic spot Shankar-6 variety
rose 100 rupees to end at 37,000 rupees per candy of 356 kg
each, data from the Cotton Association of India showed.
India's cotton production is estimated to be 34 million
bales in the current crop year.
In New York, the most active July contract on the
Intercontinental Exchange was up 0.06 percent at 86.08 cents per
lb.
Planting picked up as weather improved in the Mississippi
Delta and into the southeast United States and eased concerns
over delays in the regions.
