MUMBAI May 17 Cotton prices in India are expected to be steady-to-lower next week due to sluggish demand from millers, tepid exports and sales from government reserves.

Buying by local millers have declined in the spot market due to the poor quality of supplies, traders said. Daily cotton supplies have been around 60,000 bales.

The Cotton Corp of India (CCI) would conduct auctions on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday of every week with around 20,000-25,000 bales to be offered in a single sale. It is likely to release 250,000 bales in the domestic market.

India has started selling cotton from government-controlled stocks as it tries to protect domestic textile mills from costly imports, but traders said sales have so far been limited because of high prices.

"Cotton is expected to trade weak because exports are not supportive. A pick-up in U.S. plantings is also seen weighing on sentiment," said Ambika T.B., an analyst at Karvy Comtrade.

The May cotton futures contract ended steady at 17,940 rupees per bale of 170 kg each on the Multi Commodity Exchange.

"The cotton market is almost steady due to lack of demand from millers and weak yarn exports. Supplies coming in the local market are of poor quality," said Arun Dalal, a trader from Ahmedabad.

On Friday, the most-traded domestic spot Shankar-6 variety rose 100 rupees to end at 37,000 rupees per candy of 356 kg each, data from the Cotton Association of India showed.

India's cotton production is estimated to be 34 million bales in the current crop year.

In New York, the most active July contract on the Intercontinental Exchange was up 0.06 percent at 86.08 cents per lb.

Planting picked up as weather improved in the Mississippi Delta and into the southeast United States and eased concerns over delays in the regions. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)