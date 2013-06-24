MUMBAI, June 24 Cotton prices in India are
likely to rise this week due to slack supplies in the local
market amid good demand from yarn manufacturers though the
progress of the monsoon, which would help sowing, is expected to
limit the upside.
Supplies have declined sharply in the domestic market as
farmers are busy in the new planting season with just around
20,000-25,000 bales coming into the market, traders said.
"While all emerging market economies have depreciated, the
Indian rupee depreciation is sharper and will help exporters,"
said Prerana Desai, vice-president of research at Kotak
Commodities.
The Indian rupee fell to near record lows on Monday and is
likely to continue hovering around a record low of 59.9850 hit
on Thursday.
The most-active July cotton futures contract ended
up 0.51 percent at 19,820 rupees per bale of 170 kg each on the
Multi Commodity Exchange, after touching a high of 19,950
rupees, a level last seen on April 4.
Monsoon rains are progressing well so far but could ease
soon after hitting 89 percent over averages in the week to June
19.
Farmers have started sowing cotton and good progress of
rains is seen accelerating sowing operations and improving
yield, traders said.
"Cotton sowing has picked up everywhere due to sufficient
rains. Earlier, the area under cultivation was expected to
decline but now it looks like it will remain more or less the
same," said Manu Mangaldash Shah, a trader from Ahmedabad,
Gujarat.
Sales from government reserves, however, were seen weighing
on sentiment.
The Cotton Corporation of India offered to auction 46,800
bales on Monday, according to a notification on its website.
In New York, the December cotton contract on the
Intercontinental Exchange was down 0.66 percent at 84.08 cents
per lb at 1328 GMT.
(Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)