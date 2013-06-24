MUMBAI, June 24 Cotton prices in India are likely to rise this week due to slack supplies in the local market amid good demand from yarn manufacturers though the progress of the monsoon, which would help sowing, is expected to limit the upside.

Supplies have declined sharply in the domestic market as farmers are busy in the new planting season with just around 20,000-25,000 bales coming into the market, traders said.

"While all emerging market economies have depreciated, the Indian rupee depreciation is sharper and will help exporters," said Prerana Desai, vice-president of research at Kotak Commodities.

The Indian rupee fell to near record lows on Monday and is likely to continue hovering around a record low of 59.9850 hit on Thursday.

The most-active July cotton futures contract ended up 0.51 percent at 19,820 rupees per bale of 170 kg each on the Multi Commodity Exchange, after touching a high of 19,950 rupees, a level last seen on April 4.

Monsoon rains are progressing well so far but could ease soon after hitting 89 percent over averages in the week to June 19.

Farmers have started sowing cotton and good progress of rains is seen accelerating sowing operations and improving yield, traders said.

"Cotton sowing has picked up everywhere due to sufficient rains. Earlier, the area under cultivation was expected to decline but now it looks like it will remain more or less the same," said Manu Mangaldash Shah, a trader from Ahmedabad, Gujarat.

Sales from government reserves, however, were seen weighing on sentiment.

The Cotton Corporation of India offered to auction 46,800 bales on Monday, according to a notification on its website.

In New York, the December cotton contract on the Intercontinental Exchange was down 0.66 percent at 84.08 cents per lb at 1328 GMT. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)