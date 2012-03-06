MUMBAI, March 6 Cotton prices in India are
likely to fall this week as exporters back off from purchasing
after the Indian government banned export of the fibre, traders
and dealers said.
India, world's second largest exporter and producer, banned
cotton exports with immediate effect on Monday to ensure
supplies for domestic mills.
The country had already exported 9.4 million bales of 170 kg
each in the current season ending September, higher than the
projected export surplus quota of 8.4 million bales New Delhi
had set in January, due to strong demand from China.
Cotton prices go below 30,000 rupees per candy, a level last
seen in August 2010, traders said.
"The export ban will ruin us. Demand from yarn and textile
makers is very low. They are not buying from spot markets and
are waiting for prices to fall further," said Arunbhai Dalal, a
trader based in Rajkot, Gujarat.
On Monday, the most traded Shankar-6 variety fell by 33,000
rupees per candy of 356 kg each, according to data from trade
body Cotton Association of India.
India's farm minister Sharad Pawar has called for the
lifting of a "highly objectionable" ban on cotton exports on
Tuesday, less than 24 hours after it was announced and sparked a
sharp rally on global cotton markets.
The ban on cotton shipment was announced by Directorate
General of Foreign Trade (DGFT), under the federal trade and
commerce ministry.
U.S. cotton futures raced to end limit up on Monday after
India said it had stopped exports with immediate effect to
ensure supplies for domestic mills, fuelling speculation that
main consumer China would have to turn to other sources.
Global prices eased, however, after Indian farm Minister
Sharad Pawar's comments, with the benchmark May U.S. futures
contract maintaining gains of just over one percent.
A government panel will discuss the ban on Friday, the
textile secretary said.
(Reporting by Deepak Sharma; Editing by Harish Nambiar)