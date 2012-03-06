MUMBAI, March 6 Cotton prices in India are likely to fall this week as exporters back off from purchasing after the Indian government banned export of the fibre, traders and dealers said.

India, world's second largest exporter and producer, banned cotton exports with immediate effect on Monday to ensure supplies for domestic mills.

The country had already exported 9.4 million bales of 170 kg each in the current season ending September, higher than the projected export surplus quota of 8.4 million bales New Delhi had set in January, due to strong demand from China.

Cotton prices go below 30,000 rupees per candy, a level last seen in August 2010, traders said.

"The export ban will ruin us. Demand from yarn and textile makers is very low. They are not buying from spot markets and are waiting for prices to fall further," said Arunbhai Dalal, a trader based in Rajkot, Gujarat.

On Monday, the most traded Shankar-6 variety fell by 33,000 rupees per candy of 356 kg each, according to data from trade body Cotton Association of India.

India's farm minister Sharad Pawar has called for the lifting of a "highly objectionable" ban on cotton exports on Tuesday, less than 24 hours after it was announced and sparked a sharp rally on global cotton markets.

The ban on cotton shipment was announced by Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT), under the federal trade and commerce ministry.

U.S. cotton futures raced to end limit up on Monday after India said it had stopped exports with immediate effect to ensure supplies for domestic mills, fuelling speculation that main consumer China would have to turn to other sources.

Global prices eased, however, after Indian farm Minister Sharad Pawar's comments, with the benchmark May U.S. futures contract maintaining gains of just over one percent.

A government panel will discuss the ban on Friday, the textile secretary said. (Reporting by Deepak Sharma; Editing by Harish Nambiar)