MUMBAI, July 17 Cotton prices in India are
likely to rise this week on higher buying by local yarn makers
and subdued rains in key growing areas, which could impact
planting and trim output in the next season that begins on Oct.
1.
At 0925 GMT, the August cotton contract on the
Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) was trading down 0.7 percent at
18,390 rupees per bale of 170 kg.
"Cotton prices are rising across India on concerns that the
fibre output in the next season could be lower, which prompted
yarn makers to buy aggressively from the spot market," said
Arunbhai Dallas, a trader based in western Gujarat state.
On Monday, the most-traded Shankar-6 variety closed 1,200
rupees higher at 36,900 rupees per candy, data from the Cotton
Association of India showed.
Cotton cultivation in India, the world's second-biggest
producer, is likely to fall in 2012/13 from last year, as patchy
rains in key growing areas and better returns from competing
crops like soybeans could prompt farmers to reduce areas under
the fibre cultivation.
The country has so far received 22 percent lower rainfall
since the beginning of the monsoon season on June 1, weather
department data showed.
Most farmers in India plant cotton in June-July with the
arrival of monsoon rains and begin harvesting after
October-November.
India's cotton year runs from October to September.
Cotton output in India in 2011/12 season ending on September
rose to 34.7 million bales, according to an estimate by the
Cotton Advisory Board.
