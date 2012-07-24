MUMBAI, July 24 Cotton prices in India are
likely to continue their upward journey this week as scanty
rains in key growing regions adversely impacted sowing, though a
decline in global prices could weigh.
On Monday, the most-traded Shankar-6 variety closed 200
rupees lower at 35,500 rupees per candy, data from the Cotton
Association of India showed.
Cotton prices, which rose nearly 1,500 rupees in the last
two weeks, fell on Monday a s traders were reluctant to buy at
higher levels, traders said.
At 1020 GMT, the key July cotton contract on the
Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) was trading down 0.39 percent at
17,950 rupees per bale of 170 kg.
"Lower rains in top growing Gujarat and other cotton
producing states have adversely impacted sowing and even if it
rains now, the area under cotton is likely to fall," said
Dheerajbhai Khaitan, a trader based in Gujarat.
Cotton cultivation in India, the world's second-biggest
producer, is likely to fall in 2012/13 from last year, as patchy
rains in key growing areas and better returns from competing
crops like soybeans could prompt farmers to reduce areas under
the fibre cultivation.
The country has so far received 22 percent lower rainfall
since the beginning of the monsoon season on June 1, weather
department data showed.
Most farmers in India plant cotton in June-July with the
arrival of monsoon and begin harvesting after October-November.
Besides this, higher demand from yarn makers is also pushing
prices, said Khaitan.
India's cotton year runs from October to September.
Cotton output in India in 2011/12 season ending on September
rose to 34.7 million bales, according to an estimate by the
Cotton Advisory Board.
(Reporting by Deepak Sharma; Editing by Sunil Nair)