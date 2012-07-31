MUMBAI, July 31 Cotton prices in India are likely to remain steady this week as higher imports by mills could offset declining local supplies amid concerns over next season's output as scanty rains trim acreage.

"Prices in overseas market are low so mills are buying from there and it could provide some stability to rising cotton prices," said Ritesh Agrawal, a trader based in Kolkata.

Tight domestic supplies of cotton and lower prices abroad have prompted Indian textile mills to ramp up imports, which are likely to treble in the year ending Sept. 30, 2012, industry officials said on Thursday.

Most of the imports are from African countries, Australia and Brazil, dealers said.

On Monday, the most-traded Shankar-6 variety closed 100 rupees lower at 37,000 rupees per candy of 356 kg, data from the Cotton Association of India showed.

At 1108 GMT, the key July cotton contract on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) was trading down 0.17 percent at 17,550 rupees per bale of 170 kg.

Cotton cultivation in India, the world's second-biggest producer, is likely to fall in 2012/13 from last year, as patchy rains in key growing areas and better returns from competing crops like soybeans could prompt farmers to reduce areas under the fibre cultivation.

The country has so far received 22 percent lower-than-normal rainfall since the beginning of the monsoon season on June 1, weather department data showed.

Most farmers in India plant cotton in the months of June and July with the arrival of the monsoon season and begin harvesting after October. India's cotton year runs from October to September. Cotton output in India in the 2011/12 season ending in September rose to 34.7 million bales, according to an estimate by the Cotton Advisory Board. (Reporting by Deepak Sharma; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)