MUMBAI Aug 14 Cotton prices in India are likely
to remain range-bound this week as lower buying by yarn makers
and a fall in prices in the overseas markets are expected to
offset the tight supply situation in spot markets.
On Monday, the most-traded Shankar-6 variety fell 300 rupees
to 38,200 rupees per candy of 356 kg, data from the Cotton
Association of India showed.
At 1036 GMT, the key August cotton contract on the
Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) was trading up 0.62 percent at
17,860 rupees per bale of 170 kg on Tuesday.
"Mills have slowed down purchase, prices have declined in
overseas markets, there is nothing in market which could push
prices up," said Bharatbhai Patel, a trader based in Rajkot, in
the western state of Gujarat.
Tight domestic supplies of the fibre and lower prices in the
overseas markets have prompted some textile mills to ramp up
imports. However, traders are confident that the imports will
not have much impact on prices.
New York Cotton futures sank nearly 2 percent on Monday as
the United States raised its estimate for global inventory for
the marketing season which ends next July by 3 percent to record
high, cementing fears of growing global surplus amid slowing
demand.
Fears of lower availability of the fibre in the next season,
as scanty rains in key growing areas curb sowing in top
producing Gujarat state amid a tight supply situation, are
preventing prices from falling despite low demand, Patel said.
Most farmers in India plant cotton in the months of June and
July with the arrival of the monsoon season and begin harvesting
after October.
India's cotton crop year runs from October to September.
