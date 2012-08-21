MUMBAI Aug 21 Cotton prices in India are likely
to remain stable this week as a tight supply situation in the
spot markets could outweigh improvements in rains and lower
buying by mills.
On Tuesday, the most traded Shankar-6 variety closed up 200
rupees to 38,400 rupees per candy of 356 kg, data from Cotton
Association of India showed.
At 1116 GMT, the key August cotton contract on the
Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) was trading up 0.22 percent at
17,830 rupees per bale of 170 kg each on Tuesday.
"Mills, waiting for new crop arrival, have slowed down
purchase, but it is unlikely to have much impact on prices as
stocks available with traders are very low," said Arunbhai
Dalal, a trader based in the western state of Gujarat, top
grower of the fibre.
Cotton price rose over 16 percent since June 1 on fears that
scanty rains could trim acreage.
Recent spell of good rains in Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra
and Northern India, has eased the fear of steep fall in the
fibre harvesting in the next season beginning on Oct. 1.
Most farmers in India plant cotton in the months of June and
July with the arrival of the monsoon season and begin harvesting
after October.
Hopes of improvement in supplies as the new cotton crop from
northern India reaches the market in the second half of next
month capped the upside movement in prices, Dalal said.
(Reporting by Deepak Sharma; Editing by Anand Basu)