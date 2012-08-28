MUMBAI Aug 28 Cotton prices in India, the world's second-largest producer, are likely to rise marginally this week on lower supplies in the spot markets, although an increase in rains in key growing areas and higher imports by mills are seen weighing on sentiment.

Drought has hit India for the second time in four years and cotton-growing areas were mostly thirsty during June and July. But a recent spell of rains in the key growing areas could help the standing crop and reduce damage.

Monsoon rains, vital for 55 percent of India's farmland, are 14 percent short of average so far in the season, picking up from about 19 percent below average from June 1 to July 31.

Farm Minister Sharad Pawar last week moved to allay fears in the market that a drought might hurt the crop.

On Monday, the most traded Shankar-6 variety closed unchanged at 38,200 rupees per candy of 356 kg, (around 89 cents per lb), data from the Cotton Association of India (CAB) showed.

At 01055 GMT, the key October cotton contract on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) was trading up 0.39 percent at 18,200 rupees ($330) per bale of 170 kg each (around 88 cents per lb).

In New York, the December cotton contract on ICE was trading down 0.09 percent at 76.07 cents per lb.

With cotton prices in India so high and domestic supplies tight as last season's crop arrivals have ended, textile mills have ramped up imports from east African countries.

Total imports in the year ending Sept. 30, 2012 are now expected to be 1.2 million bales, more than double the year-ago figure.

But these higher imports are unlikely to impact prices in the local market as mills are mostly importing short-staple cotton, which is of a lower quality, traders said.

Erratic rains during the current June to September monsoon mean production and exports for the year that starts on Oct. 1, 2012 are uncertain, and the CAB refrained from making its usual forecast last week.

"Most traders are staying away from the market as there are no clear indications about the new cotton crop size, whether it will be lower or higher," said Ritesh Agrawal, managing director of Wisdom Cotton, a Kolkata-based trading firm.

For exports, which have already hit a record 12.7 million bales in 2011/12, lower international prices are keeping them unattractive for traders. ($1 = 55.6750 rupees) (Reporting by Deepak Sharma; Editing by Jo Winterbottom and Anand Basu)