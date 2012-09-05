MUMBAI, Sept 5 Cotton prices in India, the world's second-largest producer, have fallen over 2 percent this week and are expected to decline more as heavy rains in Gujarat ease worries about the crop there and supplies may arrive soon from northern states.

Key cotton growing regions in Gujarat, usually India's biggest cotton producing state, received downpours in the last four days.

"Recent rains in different parts of the state have controlled damages in the standing cotton crop and that is weighing on prices," said Arunbhai Dalal, a trader based in Gujarat.

Supplies from the new season crop in the northern states of Punjab, Haryana and Rajasthan are likely to start hitting spot markets in small quantities from mid-September and that could bring down prices further, Dalal said.

"With good rainfall in August and plenty of sunshine in the first week of September, farmers are likely to start harvesting of cotton soon," said Rajendra Singh, director of statistics at Haryana state farm department.

Farmers in Punjab, Haryana and Rajasthan start sowing cotton in the second half of May, around a month earlier than the rest of the country, where planting starts only after the arrival of the monsoon in late June.

On Tuesday, the most-traded Shankar-6 variety closed down 300 rupees at 36,800 rupees per candy of 356 kg (around 84 cents per lb), data from the Cotton Association of India showed.

At 1121 GMT, the key October cotton contract on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) was trading down 0.90 percent at 17,520 rupees per bale of 170 kg each (around 83cents per lb).

In New York, the December cotton contract on ICE was down 0.29 percent at 75.46 cents per lb.

India has suffered a drought for the second time in four years in 2012 and rains in Gujarat were as low as 65 percent below normal this year.

The scanty rains meant farmers sowed cotton on 20 percent less area in Gujarat than last year, when they planted around 3 million hectares and harvested 12 million cotton bales, nearly a third of India's total cotton output.

Better rains and improved sowing in key growing regions of Maharashtra and Andhra Pradesh have compensated to some extent.

India's monsoon rains, vital for 55 percent of India's rain-fed farmland, are 12 percent short of average so far in the June to September season, picking up from about 19 percent below average from June 1 to July 31.

Erratic rains during this monsoon mean production and exports for the year that starts on Oct. 1, 2012, are uncertain, and the Cotton Advisory Board refrained from making its usual forecast last week. ($1 = 55.6450 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Deepak Sharma; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)