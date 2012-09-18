MUMBAI, Sept 18 Cotton prices in India, the world's second-largest producer, fell on Monday and are likely to drop further this week as supplies from the new crop start coming into the market.

"Farmers in northern Indian states have started harvesting cotton, and will soon start bringing their produce to the market. This will put pressure on prices," said Rajendra Sodhi, a trader based in Ludhiana, Punjab.

Farmers in irrigated areas in Punjab, Haryana and Rajasthan start sowing cotton in the second half of May, about a month earlier than the rest of the country, where planting starts only after the arrival of the monsoon, usually in late June.

India's cotton harvest for the 2012/13 marketing season that begins on Oct. 1 is likely to fall marginally to 34 million bales of 170 kg each, from a record 35.3 million bales last year, as late rains helped ease the impact of a slow start to the monsoon.

Cotton prices are also under pressure as heavy rains in the western state of Gujarat, the top producer of the fibre in India, eased worries about the crop there.

India's monsoon rains were 21 percent above average in the week to Sept. 12, the third straight week of heavier-than-normal rains, ending the threat of a widespread drought.

Cotton shipments from India touched a record 12.7 million bales of 170 kg each in the current marketing season which ends this month.

On Monday, the most-traded Shankar-6 variety fell 500 rupees to 35,500 Indian rupees ($660) per candy of 356 kg (around 84 cents per lb), data from the Cotton Association of India showed.

The key October cotton contract on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) was trading up 0.06 percent at 16,690 rupees per bale of 170 kg each (about 82.9 cents per lb) on Tuesday.

In New York, the December cotton contract on ICE was up 0.36 percent at 75.64 cents per lb at 1203 GMT.

($1 = 53.8250 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Deepak Sharma; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)