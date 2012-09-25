MUMBAI, Sept 25 Cotton spot prices in India, the
world's second-largest producer, are likely to skid further this
week after falling on Monday on higher supplies and softening
global prices, which could cut export demand for the Indian
fibre.
Farmers in the northern states of Punjab, Haryana and
Rajasthan have already started harvesting cotton and are
bringing it to spot markets, which is weighing on sentiment,
traders said.
In irrigated areas of Punjab, Haryana and Rajasthan, farmers
start sowing cotton in the second half of May, about a month
earlier than the rest of the country, where planting starts only
after the arrival of the monsoon, usually late June.
"Supplies in spot markets are rising, prices in overseas
markets are low and the rupee is also getting stronger. All
these factors are weighing on prices," said Arunbhai Dalal, a
trader based in Ahmedabad in Gujarat.
Cotton prices in local markets have been sliding since the
beginning of this month on increased rains in key growing areas,
which could help the standing crop and allay fears of a steep
fall in output.
Heavy rains in September compensated to some extent for
lower precipitation in June and July, and may help farmers
harvest 34 million bales of cotton in the year that begins on
Oct. 1, marginally lower than the record 35.3 million bales in
the previous year, according to a Reuters poll.
The government has forecast a harvest of 33.4 million bales.
In New York on Monday the key December cotton contract
fell to its lowest level since Aug. 16 on waning world
demand and an expected rise in global output.
At 0925 GMT, the contract was trading up 0.28 percent at
72.70 cents per lb.
On Monday, the most-traded Shankar-6 variety closed down 300
rupees to 34,000 Indian rupees per candy of 356 kg (around 81.7
cents per lb), data from the Cotton Association of India showed.
Spot market prices are available in the evening.
Cotton futures started trading on the Multi Commodity
Exchange (MCX) in late 2011, but volumes have been thin.
The key October cotton contract was up 2.08 percent
to 16,220 rupees per bale (80.2 cents per lb), rising from a
contract low of 15,760 rupees touched on Monday.
( 1 bale = 170 kg) ($1 = 53.51 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Deepak Sharma; Editing by Sunil Nair)