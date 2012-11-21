MUMBAI Nov 21 Cotton spot prices in India, the world's second largest producer, are expected to remain range-bound over the next few sessions as rising supplies would meet robust demand from yarn makers.

Traders expect prices to either remain steady or rise marginally as aggressive buying by yarn makers to meet overseas demand could offset rising supplies from the new crop, amid weak overseas demand for raw cotton.

"India's yarn exports to China are likely to pick up, and this could prevent prices from falling, while higher supplies and lack of buying by exporters could check prices from going up," said Prerana Desai, vice president of research at Kotak Commodity Services.

Yarn exports could rise around 11 percent in the current fiscal year, according to the state-run Cotton Advisory Board, with Chinese textile makers looking to blend cheaper Indian yarn with cotton stocks bought at higher prices to make more competitive end-products.

Yarn export registrations with the government authorities increased by over 100 percent to around 94.5 million kgs in October. This could push prices of raw cotton up in local markets though lacklustre buying by exporters, as global prices remain unattractive, will continue to put pressure, said Dhirenbhai Khaitan, a trader based in Rajkot, Gujarat.

"It's a unique situation. When prices fall, farmers reduce supplies and when prices rise, mills stop buying," said Arunbhai Dalal, a trader based in Ahmedabad, Gujarat.

Global prices have been falling as the ongoing economic slowdown in Europe and the United States has reduced consumer demand for textile products while cotton output has risen.

In New York, the key December contract was trading down 0.33 percent at 72.26 cents per lb at 0758 GMT.

On Tuesday, the most-traded domestic spot Shankar-6 variety closed flat at rupees to 33,600 rupees per candy of 356 kg (around 77 cents per lb), data from the Cotton Association of India showed. Spot market prices are available in the evening.

The December cotton futures contract on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) was up 0.25 percent at 16,340 rupees per bale of 170 kg (around 80 cents per lb), on Wednesday.

Cotton futures started trading on MCX in late 2011, but volumes have been thin and prices volatile.

($1 = 55.1 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Deepak Sharma; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)