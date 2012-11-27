MUMBAI Nov 27 Cotton spot prices in India are expected to fall more sharply this week, compared with the last week, due to a likely increase in supplies in the spot markets though buying by yarn makers could limit the downtrend.

Cotton prices in local markets have remained in a narrow range for more than two months as demand from yarn makers and lower-than-expected supplies outweighed lack of buying by exporters due to unattractive global prices.

Exporters are mostly staying away from the market as demand for the Indian fibre is low after global prices declined over 27 percent from this year's high touched on Jan. 24.

Despite an acceleration last week, cotton supplies from the new crop in India, the world's second-largest producer of the fibre, have fallen 29 percent in the current harvest season that began on Oct. 1, compared with a year earlier.

Many farmers are holding on to their produce in the hope of better returns and this has given some support to prices so far, traders said.

"Cotton supplies are expected to rise this week as planting for winter-sowing crops is gaining momentum," pushing farmers to harvest cotton and make way for new crops, said Shyam Lal, a trader based in Ludhiana, Punjab.

"The wedding season also began last week. Most farmers need cash during these days and it could force them to sell cotton, even at low prices," Lal added.

Yarn export registrations more than doubled in October from the corresponding period last year. Buying by yarn makers to meet overseas demand prevented prices from falling in November and this could also temporarily limit the fall in domestic prices in December, traders said.

In New York, the key March contract was trading flat at 72.62 cents per lb at 1054 GMT.

On Monday, the most-traded domestic spot Shankar-6 variety closed down 200 rupees at 32,800 rupees per candy of 356 kg (around 75 cents per lb), data from the Cotton Association of India showed. Spot market prices are available in the evening.

The December cotton futures contract on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) was up 0.49 percent at 16,290 rupees per bale (around 77 cents per lb) on Tuesday.

Cotton futures started trading on MCX in late 2011, but volumes have been thin and prices volatile.

($1 = 55.7450 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Deepak Sharma; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)