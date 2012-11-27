MUMBAI Nov 27 Cotton spot prices in India are
expected to fall more sharply this week, compared with the last
week, due to a likely increase in supplies in the spot markets
though buying by yarn makers could limit the downtrend.
Cotton prices in local markets have remained in a narrow
range for more than two months as demand from yarn makers and
lower-than-expected supplies outweighed lack of buying by
exporters due to unattractive global prices.
Exporters are mostly staying away from the market as demand
for the Indian fibre is low after global prices declined over 27
percent from this year's high touched on Jan. 24.
Despite an acceleration last week, cotton supplies from the
new crop in India, the world's second-largest producer of the
fibre, have fallen 29 percent in the current harvest season that
began on Oct. 1, compared with a year earlier.
Many farmers are holding on to their produce in the hope of
better returns and this has given some support to prices so far,
traders said.
"Cotton supplies are expected to rise this week as planting
for winter-sowing crops is gaining momentum," pushing farmers to
harvest cotton and make way for new crops, said Shyam Lal, a
trader based in Ludhiana, Punjab.
"The wedding season also began last week. Most farmers need
cash during these days and it could force them to sell cotton,
even at low prices," Lal added.
Yarn export registrations more than doubled in October from
the corresponding period last year. Buying by yarn makers to
meet overseas demand prevented prices from falling in November
and this could also temporarily limit the fall in domestic
prices in December, traders said.
In New York, the key March contract was trading flat
at 72.62 cents per lb at 1054 GMT.
On Monday, the most-traded domestic spot Shankar-6 variety
closed down 200 rupees at 32,800 rupees per candy of 356 kg
(around 75 cents per lb), data from the Cotton Association of
India showed. Spot market prices are available in the evening.
The December cotton futures contract on the Multi
Commodity Exchange (MCX) was up 0.49 percent at 16,290 rupees
per bale (around 77 cents per lb) on Tuesday.
Cotton futures started trading on MCX in late 2011, but
volumes have been thin and prices volatile.
($1 = 55.7450 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Deepak Sharma; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)