MUMBAI Dec 4 Cotton spot prices in India rose
in the last week on buying by exporters to meet demand from
Bangladesh, and are expected to remain range bound on aggressive
buying by yarn makers.
Traders were expecting cotton prices to fall after Diwali
with the surge in supplies as farmers accelerated harvesting to
clear fields for planting winter crops.
"Demand from Bangladesh emerged last week as factories there
are ramping up production to meet expected rise in orders from
Europe and the United States during approaching Christmas and
New year holidays," said Arunbhai Dalal, a trader based in
Ahmedabad, Gujarat, India's largest cotton growing state.
Indian exporters have signed contracts for shipping nearly 1
million bales, mostly to neighbouring Bangladesh, in November.
Higher demand for cotton from Bangladesh, the world's
second-largest exporter of apparels, amid aggressive buying by
yarn makers could offset the surge in the fibre supplies and
keep prices range bound for some time, Dalal said.
Many farmers are holding on to their produce in the hope of
better returns and this has given some support to prices so far,
traders said.
Yarn export registrations more than doubled in October from
corresponding period last year. Buying by yarn makers to meet
overseas demand prevented prices from falling in November and
this could also support prices, traders said.
In New York, the key March contract was trading down
0.61 percent at 73.53 cents per lb at 1154 GMT, after hitting a
six-week high at 74 cents per lb in the previous session.
On Monday, the most-traded domestic spot Shankar-6 variety
fell 100 rupees to close at 33,400 rupees per candy of 356 kg
(around 78 cents per lb), data from the Cotton Association of
India showed. Spot market prices are available in the evening.
The January cotton futures contract on the Multi
Commodity Exchange (MCX) closed down 0.55 percent at 16,330
rupees per bale (around 80 cents per lb) on Tuesday.
Cotton futures started trading on MCX in late 2011, but
volumes have been thin and prices volatile.
($1 = 54.6750 rupees)
(Reporting by Deepak Sharma; Editing by Anand Basu)