MUMBAI Dec 11 India's cotton spot prices, which were nearly flat last week, are likely to remain range-bound as higher purchases by yarn makers could offset rising supplies and a lack of demand from exporters due to soft global prices.

Daily supplies in spot markets across the country rose last week to 170,000-180,000 bales of 170 kg each from less than 100,000 bales in the earlier week. However, buying by yarn makers, who are expecting 20 percent rise in yarn exports in the current fiscal, supported the prices.

"Most traders don't expect cotton prices to rise as the country has surplus cotton whereas good demand from yarn makers and below expected arrivals are preventing them from falling," said Ritesh Agrawal, a trader based in Kolkata, West Bengal.

Cotton supplies in spot markets, though rising, are still 12.4 percent lower at 5.1 million bales in the current marketing year that started on Oct. 1 as many farmers are holding back their produce, waiting for higher returns, traders said.

Local cotton prices are pressured by the low demand for the Indian fibre in overseas markets due to softening global prices, with the benchmark New York cotton falling around 25 percent from the year-high reached on Jan. 23.

In New York, the key March contract was trading up 0.37 percent at 73.67 cents per lb at 1324 GMT.

On Monday, the most-traded domestic spot Shankar-6 variety closed at 33,400 rupees per candy of 356 kg, (around 78 cents per lb), data from the Cotton Association of India showed.

The January cotton futures contract on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) closed flat at 16,520 rupees per bale (around 80 cents per lb) on Tuesday.

Cotton futures started trading on MCX in late 2011, but volumes have been thin and prices volatile.

($1 = 54.5150 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Deepak Sharma; Editing by Jijo Jacob)