MUMBAI Dec 18 Cotton spot prices in India rose
on Monday on higher purchase by yarn makers and are likely to
rise further over the next two weeks on expected intervention by
the government to support prices, which could offset lacklustre
export demand, traders said.
Local cotton prices rose on buying by yarn makers, who are
expecting a 20 percent rise in yarn exports in the current
fiscal, which offset rising supplies in spot markets.
Supplies of cotton in the spot markets as of Dec. 16 rose to
6.2 million bales of 170 kg each in the crop year that started
in October, up from 5.1 million bales in the previous week.
"Farmers are demanding state-run Cotton Corporation of India
(CCI) should buy more from the spot market to support prices.
The CCI is likely to start procurement soon," said Arunbhai
Dalal, a trader based in Ahmedabad, Gujarat.
If the government intervenes, cotton prices could rise by
around 5 percent till December end, Dalal said.
This year, the government has fixed minimum support prices
(MSP), the prices at which state-run agencies purchase produce
directly from farmers, at 3,900 rupees per 100 kg, 15 percent
more than the previous year.
But due to a sharp fall in export demand and surplus
production, the fibre prices have fallen below the MSP in most
local markets.
Local cotton prices are pressured by low demand for the
Indian fibre in overseas markets due to softening global prices,
with the benchmark New York cotton falling around 25 percent
from the year-high reached on Jan. 23.
In New York, the key March contract was down 0.31
percent at 75.61 cents per lb at 1200 GMT.
On Monday, the most-traded domestic spot Shankar-6 variety
rose by 600 rupees to 33,700 rupees per candy of 356 kg, (around
79 cents per lb), data from the Cotton Association of India
showed.
The January cotton futures contract on the Multi
Commodity Exchange (MCX) closed up 0.12 percent at 16,860 rupees
per bale (around 80 cents per lb) on Tuesday. The contract rose
nearly 2.5 percent this month on higher demand from yarn makers.
Cotton futures started trading on MCX in late 2011, but
volumes have been thin and prices volatile. ($1 = 54.7900 Indian
rupees)
