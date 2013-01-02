MUMBAI Jan 2 Cotton spot prices in India, the
world's second-largest producer, are likely to remain steady
this week because of buying by yarn makers and on an expected
fall in supplies that could outweigh weak export demand
following softer global prices.
Daily supplies in spot markets rose last week to
195,000-200,000 bales of 170 kg each from 170,000-180,000 bales
in the previous week. However, buying by yarn makers, who are
expecting a 20 percent rise in yarn exports in the current
fiscal, supported prices.
"Farmers are not willing to sell at lower prices and will
cut supply if prices fall further. However, due to surplus
availability and weak export demand, any upside in prices will
be very limited," said Dhirenbhai Khaitan, a trader based in
Rajkot, Gujarat.
Cotton supplies in spot markets, though rising, are still 12
percent lower at 8.8 million bales in the current marketing year
that started on Oct. 1 as many farmers are holding back their
produce, waiting for higher returns, traders said.
Local cotton prices are hit by low demand for the Indian
fibre in overseas markets due to softening global prices, with
the benchmark New York cotton falling over 20 percent from the
year high reached on Jan. 23 last year.
On Wednesday, the most-traded domestic spot Shankar-6
variety closed flat at 33,500 rupees per candy of 356 kg,
(around 78 cents per lb), data from the Cotton Association of
India showed.
The January cotton futures contract on the Multi
Commodity Exchange closed down 0.66 percent at 16,550 rupees per
bale (around 80 cents per lb).
(Reporting by Deepak Sharma; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)