MUMBAI Jan 2 Cotton spot prices in India, the world's second-largest producer, are likely to remain steady this week because of buying by yarn makers and on an expected fall in supplies that could outweigh weak export demand following softer global prices.

Daily supplies in spot markets rose last week to 195,000-200,000 bales of 170 kg each from 170,000-180,000 bales in the previous week. However, buying by yarn makers, who are expecting a 20 percent rise in yarn exports in the current fiscal, supported prices.

"Farmers are not willing to sell at lower prices and will cut supply if prices fall further. However, due to surplus availability and weak export demand, any upside in prices will be very limited," said Dhirenbhai Khaitan, a trader based in Rajkot, Gujarat.

Cotton supplies in spot markets, though rising, are still 12 percent lower at 8.8 million bales in the current marketing year that started on Oct. 1 as many farmers are holding back their produce, waiting for higher returns, traders said.

Local cotton prices are hit by low demand for the Indian fibre in overseas markets due to softening global prices, with the benchmark New York cotton falling over 20 percent from the year high reached on Jan. 23 last year.

On Wednesday, the most-traded domestic spot Shankar-6 variety closed flat at 33,500 rupees per candy of 356 kg, (around 78 cents per lb), data from the Cotton Association of India showed.

The January cotton futures contract on the Multi Commodity Exchange closed down 0.66 percent at 16,550 rupees per bale (around 80 cents per lb). (Reporting by Deepak Sharma; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)