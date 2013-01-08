MUMBAI Jan 8 Cotton prices in India, the world's second-largest producer, are likely to rise marginally this week on buying by state-run agencies, which could outweigh higher supplies in the spot markets amid subdued export demand.

"The government has started procurement in some states and will extend it to other states also. Government buying could push up local prices this week," said Arunbhai Dalal, a trader based in Ahmedabad, Gujarat.

State-run Cotton Corporation of India (CCI) has already purchased around 1.3 million bales (of 170 kg each) in the current marketing year that stated on Oct.1, 2012 and most traders expect it to buy another 7 million bales. That could outweigh an expected rise in supplies in spot markets in the next few weeks.

Cotton supplies in spot markets, though rising, are still 12 percent lower at 8.8 million bales in the current season as many farmers are holding back their produce, waiting for government intervention, traders said.

Additional support to local prices could come from buying by yarn makers, who expect a 20 percent increase in exports.

However, less buying by raw cotton exporters due to subdued demand from China, the world's largest textile maker and biggest buyer of the Indian fibre, could pressure local prices.

China has cut down on the fibre's imports as the economic slowdown in Europe and the United States reduce consumer demand for textile products, while cotton output has risen.

In New York, the key March contract on the Intercontinental Exchange was down 0.67 percent at 75.2 cents per lb at 1346 GMT. The contract fell nearly 2 percent in previous seven trading sessions.

On Monday, the most-traded domestic spot Shankar-6 variety rose by 200 rupees to 33,400 Indian rupees ($600) per candy of 356 kg (around 77 cents per lb), data from the Cotton Association of India showed. Spot market prices are available in the evening.

The January cotton futures contract on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) closed flat at 16,410 rupees per bale (about 88 cents per lb) on Tuesday. ($1 = 55.2550 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Deepak Sharma; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)