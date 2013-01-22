MUMBAI Jan 22 Cotton spot prices in India, the
world's second-largest producer of the fibre, are likely to fall
this week on surging supplies in spot markets amid lacklustre
demand from textile makers, though buying by exporters could
limit the downtrend.
Total daily cotton supplies in spot markets across the
country have risen to 240,000-250,000 bales of 170 kg each per
day from less than 200,000 bales per day in beginning of this
month, traders said.
"Cotton supplies in spot markets are rising and are putting
pressure on spot prices. Buying by government agencies steadied
prices for some time but it is unlikely to hold further and they
(prices) could fall again," said Ritesh Agrawal, a trader based
in Kolkata, West Bengal.
State-run Cotton Corporation of India (CCI) has already
bought around 1.3 million bales in the current marketing year
that started on Oct. 1, 2012, and could buy another 7 million
bales to support prices in the local market, traders
said.
Raw cotton prices in spot markets could fall by around
50-100 rupees per 100 kg this week, traders said.
However, buying by yarn makers on strong demand from China,
amid a revival of cotton demand from neighbouring Bangladesh and
Pakistan, could support prices.
Higher yarn imports by China have boosted cotton consumption
in Southeast Asian countries as they ramp up production, traders
said, adding that India, with surplus cotton availability, is
likely to benefit more.
In New York, the key March contract on the
Intercontinental Exchange was up 0.45 percent at 78.95 cents per
lb at 1318 GMT after hitting a more than eight-month high at
78.99 cents per lb earlier in day.
The most-traded domestic spot Shankar-6 variety closed down
1,000 rupees at 33,100 rupees per candy of 356 kg each (around
76 cents per lb), data from the Cotton Association of India
showed.
The January cotton futures contract on the Multi
Commodity Exchange (MCX) closed up 0.12 percent at 16,270 rupees
per bale.
(Reporting by Deepak Sharma; Editing by Jijo Jacob)