MUMBAI Feb 6 Cotton prices in India, the world's second-largest producer, are likely to remain steady as rising supplies in spot markets could outweigh buying by exporters and yarn makers.

"Cotton prices have stabilised near support prices and as traders are not willing to buy at higher prices and farmers are not willing to sell in case prices fall," said Ranjit Mankharia, a trader based in Bikaner, Rajasthan.

Traders were earlier hopeful a likely rise in cotton exports from India to Southeast Asia would support prices in the local markets. However, rising supplies in spot markets dampened the spirit.

Most farmers in India do not expect cotton prices to rise in the near future and have started bringing their produce in huge quantities to the spot markets, Mankharia said.

According to traders, cotton supplies in spot markets across the country stood at 240,000-250,000 bales of 170 kg each per day, up from 200,000 bales per day earlier this month. However, overall supplies in spot markets in the current marketing year that began on Oct. 1 are still 7 percent lower than in the previous year.

In New York, the key March contract on the Intercontinental Exchange was down 0.15 percent at 81.39 cents per lb at 1047 GMT.

On Wednesday, the most-traded domestic spot Shankar-6 variety closed flat at 33,500 rupees per candy of 356 kg , data from the Cotton Association of India showed.

The February cotton futures contract on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) was trading up 0.06 percent at 16,630 rupees per bale. (Reporting by Deepak Sharma; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)