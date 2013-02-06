MUMBAI Feb 6 Cotton prices in India, the
world's second-largest producer, are likely to remain steady as
rising supplies in spot markets could outweigh buying by
exporters and yarn makers.
"Cotton prices have stabilised near support prices and as
traders are not willing to buy at higher prices and farmers are
not willing to sell in case prices fall," said Ranjit Mankharia,
a trader based in Bikaner, Rajasthan.
Traders were earlier hopeful a likely rise in cotton exports
from India to Southeast Asia would support prices in the local
markets. However, rising supplies in spot markets dampened the
spirit.
Most farmers in India do not expect cotton prices to rise in
the near future and have started bringing their produce in huge
quantities to the spot markets, Mankharia said.
According to traders, cotton supplies in spot markets across
the country stood at 240,000-250,000 bales of 170 kg each per
day, up from 200,000 bales per day earlier this month. However,
overall supplies in spot markets in the current marketing year
that began on Oct. 1 are still 7 percent lower than in the
previous year.
In New York, the key March contract on the
Intercontinental Exchange was down 0.15 percent at 81.39 cents
per lb at 1047 GMT.
On Wednesday, the most-traded domestic spot Shankar-6
variety closed flat at 33,500 rupees per candy of 356 kg , data
from the Cotton Association of India showed.
The February cotton futures contract on the Multi
Commodity Exchange (MCX) was trading up 0.06 percent at 16,630
rupees per bale.
(Reporting by Deepak Sharma; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)