MUMBAI, April 8 Cotton prices in India are
expected to edge lower this week on hopes the state-run Cotton
Corporation of India (CCI) would offload stocks from its
warehouses to augment supplies and as overseas prices are also
under pressure.
The April cotton futures contract on the Multi
Commodity Exchange (MCX) were down 0.42 percent at 18,800 rupees
per bale of 170 kg each at 1013 GMT.
"Mills are cutting purchases. They have bought enough to
cover immediate requirement. Now they are waiting for the Cotton
Corporation's stock sale to build inventory for the lean supply
season," said a Rajkot, Gujarat-based exporter.
Trade Minister Anand Sharma last month said CCI would
release stocks in the open market.
Government agencies have procured between 2.5 million and 3
million bales and they would start releasing the stocks in
April, according to industry and trade estimates.
New York cotton posted its largest one-day drop in
two-and-a-half weeks on Friday, as weaker-than-expected U.S.
government data prompted concern over the health of the world's
largest economy and pressured commodities markets.
"Local prices are unlikely to fall sharply. Supplies from
farmers are falling every day," the exporter said.
Cotton supplies to spot markets across India, the world's
second largest producer, are at around 50,000 bales per day,
down from 200,000 bales per day at the start of February,
according to traders.
Cotton supplies from the beginning of the crop year in
October 2012 to March 2013, were at 25.5 million bales, down
from 25.9 million bales a year earlier, the CCI said.
(Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Anand Basu)