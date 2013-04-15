MUMBAI, April 15 Cotton prices in India are expected to trade lower this week due to subdued export demand, hopes the state-run Cotton Corporation of India (CCI) would offload stocks, and bearish cues from overseas markets.

The May cotton futures contract fell 2.16 percent to 18,530 rupees per bale of 170 kg each on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX).

Trade Minister Anand Sharma had said last month the CCI would release stocks in the open market.

Government agencies have procured 2.5 million to 3 million bales and they would start releasing the stocks in April, according to industry and trade estimates.

"Fresh export deals have not been signed from India because of uncompetitive prices in the global market. Indian cotton is expensive as of now," said Prerana Desai, vice-president of research at Kotak Commodities.

There is no export parity and market estimates show that 8 million bales have already been shipped, Kotak Commodities said in a research note on Monday.

In New York, the most active July contract on the Intercontinental Exchange was down 1.05 percent at 86.70 cents per lb at 1252 GMT.

Analysts expect the state-run Cotton Advisory Board to revise upwards export figures for the 2012/13 cotton season beginning from October at its meeting on Wednesday.

Cotton supplies to spot markets across India, the world's second-largest producer, are at around 100,000 bales per day, down from 200,000 bales at the start of February, according to traders.

Cotton supplies were at 26.19 million bales between Oct. 1 and April 7, down from 26.84 million bales a year earlier, the CCI said. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)