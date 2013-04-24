MUMBAI, April 24 Cotton prices in India are expected to trade lower this week as the state-run Cotton Corporation of India (CCI) starts offloading stocks from Friday, while absence of fresh export demand and bearish cues from overseas markets are also seen weighing on sentiment.

India will start releasing cotton stocks to domestic mills from Friday.

"Overall demand is weak from local buyers and exporters. Offloading of stocks from India and China would also weigh on prices," said Chowda Reddy, a senior analyst at JRG Wealth Management.

The most-traded domestic spot Shankar-6 variety closed steady at 36,700 rupees per candy of 356 kg on Tuesday, data from the Cotton Association of India showed. Local prices have fallen 1,600 rupees since the close on Monday.

The Cotton Advisory Board raised its production estimate to 34 million bales in the current crop year from 33 million bales estimated in January while exports are seen falling 37.2 percent to 8.1 million bales, reflecting lower imports by India's biggest customer China.

However, cotton registrations have so far reached 8.8-8.9 million bales for the current year, leading traders to expect the board to raise its estimates at the next meeting.

On Tuesday, the May cotton futures contract ended 0.93 percent lower at 18,090 rupees per bale of 170 kg each on the Multi Commodity Exchange.

Reddy expects the May contract to test support at 17,500 rupees in the short term.

Cotton supplies were at 26.19 million bales between Oct. 1 and April 7, down from 26.84 million bales a year earlier, the CCI said.

In New York, the most active July contract on the Intercontinental Exchange was down 0.86 percent at 84.37 cents per lb at 1235 GMT. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)