MUMBAI, June 18 Cotton prices in India are
expected to fall this week as traders may book profit after
recent gains and on the good progress of the monsoon, though
dwindling supplies are seen restricting the downside.
Rains have covered the entire country a month ahead of
schedule, aiding sowing operations.
Farmers have started sowing cotton, and the good progress of
rains is seen accelerating sowing operations and improving the
yield, traders said.
"Profit-taking is expected in cotton futures this week. The
June contract may fall to 18,700 rupees," said Chowda Reddy, a
senior analyst at JRG Wealth Management.
The June cotton futures contract ended up 0.58
percent at 19,130 rupees per bale of 170 kg each on the Multi
Commodity Exchange. It has risen more than 4 percent since the
close on May 22.
The area under cotton cultivation will not fall much as was
expected because rains have accelerated sowing operations in
most cotton-cultivating states, said Arun Kumar Dalal, a trader
from Ahmedabad in Gujarat.
Dalal said sowing is good in Andhra Pradesh but it may drop
in Maharashtra and Rajasthan because of competition from
soybeans and guar.
Sales from government reserves were also seen weighing on
sentiment.
The Cotton Corporation of India offered to auction 54,600
bales on Tuesday, according to a notification on its website.
Daily supplies in local markets have declined to
20,000-25,000 bales as the season has come to an end and farmers
are busy with planting.
In New York, July contract on the Intercontinental
Exchange was down 1.45 percent at 86.16 cents per lb at 1335
GMT.
