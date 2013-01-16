MUMBAI Jan 16 Cotton prices in India, the
world's second-largest producer, are expected to rise next week
on a likely rise in export demand from neighbouring Bangladesh
and Pakistan, after remaining steady this week on buying by
state-run agencies.
"Exporters are getting good number of queries from
Bangladesh and Pakistan. Both countries are ramping up yarn
productions," said Dhirenbhai Khaitan, a trader based in Rajkot,
Gujarat.
Fibre prices in local markets steadied on buying by
state-run Cotton Corporation of India, who had already purchased
more than 1.3 million bales of 170 kg each from farmers at
pre-agreed rates. And traders expect the government to buy
additional 7 million bales that could outweigh rising supplies
in spot markets.
According to traders, cotton supplies in spot markets across
the country have risen to 240,000-250,000 bales per day from
200,000 bales per day earlier this month though overall cotton
supplies in spot markets in the current marketing year that
begin on Oct. 1 are still 6.2 percent lower than previous year.
Demand for Indian cotton from Bangladesh and Pakistan are
likely to rise as yarn makers in these countries are ramping up
production to meet higher import orders from China where textile
mills are looking to blend cheaper imported yarn with cotton
stocks bought at higher prices to make more competitive
end-products.
However, low demand for raw cotton from China, the world's
largest textile maker and biggest buyer of the Indian fibre,
could limit the uptrend in the prices.
China has cut down on the fibre's imports as it is sitting
on huge stocks.
Global cotton prices are under pressure as an ongoing
economic slowdown in Europe and the United States, has reduced
consumer demand for textile products, while cotton output has
risen.
In New York, the key March contract on the
Intercontinental Exchange was up 0.29 percent at 76.43 cents per
lb at 0930 GMT.
On Tuesday, the most-traded domestic spot Shankar-6 variety
closed flat at 33,400 rupees per candy of 356 kg (around 77
cents per lb), data from the Cotton Association of India showed.
Spot market prices are available in the evening.
The January cotton futures contract on the Multi
Commodity Exchange (MCX) was trading up 0.18 percent at 16,340
rupees ($300) per bale (about 80 cents per lb) on Wednesday.
($1 = 55.2550 rupees)
(Reporting by Deepak Sharma; Editing by Anand Basu)