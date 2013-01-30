MUMBAI Jan 30 Cotton prices in India, the
world's second-largest producer, are likely to rise this week on
buying by exporters though higher supplies in spot markets could
limit the uptrend.
Traders expect cotton exports from India to Southeast Asia
to more than double in 2013, and that could compensate to some
extent for a fall in demand from China, the world's largest
consumer and traditionally the biggest buyer of the Indian
fibre.
"Supplies in spot markets are rising but prices are still
rising due to buying by exporters," said Ritesh Agrawal, a
trader based in Kolkata.
According to traders, cotton supplies in spot markets across
the country have risen to 240,000-250,000 bales of 170 kg each
per day from 200,000 bales per day earlier this month though
overall cotton supplies in spot markets in the current marketing
year that began on Oct. 1 are still 7 percent lower than
previous year.
Besides buying by exporters, firmness in overseas prices are
adding to sentiment, said Agrawal.
More than 10 percent rise in the benchmark global cotton
prices this month, on speculative buying by traders who are
expecting a revival in demand from China, is also pushing the
prices up in local markets.
In New York, the key March contract on the
Intercontinental Exchange was up 0.07 percent at 82.45 cents per
lb at 1020 GMT.
On Tuesday, the most-traded domestic spot Shankar-6 variety
closed flat at 33,900 rupees per candy of 356 kg (around 80.4
cents per lb), data from the Cotton Association of India showed.
Spot market prices will be available in the evening.
The February cotton futures contract on the Multi
Commodity Exchange (MCX) was trading up 0.36 percent at 16,870
rupees per bale (around 84 cents per lb) on Wednesday.
Last week, volumes shifted to the February contract from the
January contract.
($1 = 53.7450 rupees)
(Reporting by Deepak Sharma; Editing by Anand Basu)