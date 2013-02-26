MUMBAI Feb 26 Cotton prices in India, the world's second-largest producer, are expected to decline this week on profit-taking, though a fall in supplies in spot markets and good demand from exporters are seen restricting losses.

"Some correction is expected in cotton this week after recent rally in prices but any sharp fall is unlikely because fundamentals are supportive," said Chowda Reddy, a senior analyst at JRG Wealth Management.

The March cotton futures contract on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) ended up 0.17 percent at 18,130 rupees per bale of 170 kg each. The contract has risen 6 percent since the start of the month.

In New York, the most active May contract on the Intercontinental Exchange was up 0.66 percent at 82.26 cents per lb at 1239 GMT.

On Monday, cotton on ICE futures fell for a third straight session to its lowest closing price in four weeks as consolidation and weaker outside markets pressured prices and deterred mills from buying into a falling market.

Reddy expects the March contract to trade in the range of 17,800-18,450 rupees per bale.

According to traders, cotton supplies in spot markets across the country stood at 125,000 bales per day, down from 200,000 bales per day earlier this month.

"Spot supplies have come down and would fall further. Almost 60-70 percent supplies have already come to the market," said Arunbhai Dalal, a trader based in Ahmedabad, Gujarat.

On Monday, the most-traded domestic spot Shankar-6 variety closed 200 rupees higher at 36,300 rupees per candy of 356 kg, data from the Cotton Association of India showed. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Anand Basu)