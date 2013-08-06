MUMBAI Aug 6 Cotton prices in India are expected to rise this week after the government eased restrictions on exports by the Cotton Corp of India (CCI), while improved buying by millers amid thin supplies are also seen supporting prices.

India relaxed restrictions on the export of cotton by the state-run CCI in the current season to end-September as the world's second-biggest cotton grower expects a better crop in 2013/2014.

"The trend looks firm because spot buying has improved. Market sentiment is positive because export restrictions have been relaxed for CCI," said Vedika Narvekar, a senior analyst at Angel Commodities.

The most-traded domestic spot Shankar-6 variety rose 500 rupees to 42,900 rupees per candy of 356 kg, data from the Cotton Association of India showed.

Besides, there are some concerns over the output and quality of the crop due to excess rains in the western state of Maharashtra, the second-biggest producer of cotton.

A few traders said if heavy rains continue for a longer time there may be some delay in fresh arrivals, which usually hit the market by October.

The most-active October cotton futures contract ended down 0.15 percent at 20,200 rupees per bale on the Multi Commodity Exchange on Tuesday. It hit a high of 20,430 rupees on Monday, a level last seen on July 15.

Supplies have declined sharply in the domestic market with just around 10,000 bales of 170 kg each coming in daily, traders said.

However, higher area under cotton cultivation and favourable weather in other producing states may cap the gains.

Cotton had been planted on 10.85 million hectares as of Aug 1, compared with 10.11 million hectares in the same period a year earlier, farm ministry data showed.

CCI offered to auction 57,000 bales on Tuesday, according to a notification on its website. In five e-auctions held by the CCI between July 29 and Aug. 2, 133,300 bales were sold.

In New York, the December cotton contract on the Intercontinental Exchange was up 0.31 percent at 85.46 cents per lb at 1252 GMT. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)