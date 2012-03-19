MUMBAI, March 19 Indian cottonseed oilcake, or kapaskhali, futures are likely to trade down this week as traders would continue to book profits at higher levels triggered by a decline in spot demand and high stocks in the exchange warehouses, analysts said.

Kapaskhali, a by-product of cottonseed and used as cattle feed, is the only oilmeal that is entirely consumed locally.

"Demand is very poor in the local market because rates are very high. In futures, profit-taking is likely to continue until prices come down by 30-40 rupees," said a trader from Akola, Maharashtra.

Kapaskhali is mainly consumed in the north-western states of India.

On Monday, the April cottonseed oilcake contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) ended 1.20 percent lower at 1,321 rupees per 100 kg.

At Akola, in Maharashtra state, cottonseed oilcake fell 8 rupees to 1,240 rupees per 100 kg.

India prohibited fresh cotton exports on March 5. Only quantities already registered but not shipped will be allowed to be exported.

India's oilmeal exports in April-February rose 9 percent to 4.9 million tonnes from 4.5 million tonnes a year ago due to better soybean crop and crushing parity, a top trade body said.

However, shipments in February fell 33 percent to 470,504 tonnes compared to a year ago.

Cotton arrivals stood at 22.34 million bales of 170 kg each between Oct. 1 and Feb. 26, compared with 23.38 million bales in the year-ago period.

The state-run Cotton Advisory Board (CAB) has estimated the country's output in the cotton year 2011/12 ending in September at 34.5 million bales and export at 8.4 million bales. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)