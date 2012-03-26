MUMBAI, March 26 Indian cottonseed oilcake, or
kapaskhali, futures are likely to trade higher this week on a
fall in crushing activities, with firm prices of other oilmeals
seen supporting the sentiment.
Kapaskhali, a by-product of cottonseed and used as cattle
feed, is the only oilmeal that is entirely consumed locally.
"Crushing has declined in the local markets as the season is
coming to an end. Cotton arrivals are also less. All these
factors are likely to support buying in kapaskhali," said Chowda
Reddy, a senior analyst at JRG Wealth Management.
Kapaskhali is mainly consumed in the north-western states of
India.
On Monday, the April cottonseed oilcake contract on
the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) ended
2.30 percent higher at 1,380 rupees per 100 kg.
At Akola, in Maharashtra state, cottonseed oilcake gained 13
rupees to 1,284 rupees per 100 kg.
India's cotton arrivals until March 25 fell 9 percent to
27.5 million bales in the current season that began in October,
the Cotton Corp of India said on Monday, as farmers in key
states held back their produce expecting the government to
increase support prices.
Reddy expects kapaskhali April contract to trade in the
range of 1,330-1,410 rupees this week.
India prohibited fresh cotton exports on March 5. However,
quantities already registered but not shipped will be allowed to
be exported. and
India's oilmeal exports in April-February rose 9 percent to
4.9 million tonnes from 4.5 million tonnes a year ago due to
better soybean crop and crushing parity, a top trade body said.
However, shipments in February fell 33 percent to 470,504
tonnes from a year earlier.
(Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; editing by Malini Menon)