MUMBAI, March 26 Indian cottonseed oilcake, or kapaskhali, futures are likely to trade higher this week on a fall in crushing activities, with firm prices of other oilmeals seen supporting the sentiment.

Kapaskhali, a by-product of cottonseed and used as cattle feed, is the only oilmeal that is entirely consumed locally.

"Crushing has declined in the local markets as the season is coming to an end. Cotton arrivals are also less. All these factors are likely to support buying in kapaskhali," said Chowda Reddy, a senior analyst at JRG Wealth Management.

Kapaskhali is mainly consumed in the north-western states of India.

On Monday, the April cottonseed oilcake contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) ended 2.30 percent higher at 1,380 rupees per 100 kg.

At Akola, in Maharashtra state, cottonseed oilcake gained 13 rupees to 1,284 rupees per 100 kg.

India's cotton arrivals until March 25 fell 9 percent to 27.5 million bales in the current season that began in October, the Cotton Corp of India said on Monday, as farmers in key states held back their produce expecting the government to increase support prices.

Reddy expects kapaskhali April contract to trade in the range of 1,330-1,410 rupees this week.

India prohibited fresh cotton exports on March 5. However, quantities already registered but not shipped will be allowed to be exported. and

India's oilmeal exports in April-February rose 9 percent to 4.9 million tonnes from 4.5 million tonnes a year ago due to better soybean crop and crushing parity, a top trade body said.

However, shipments in February fell 33 percent to 470,504 tonnes from a year earlier. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; editing by Malini Menon)