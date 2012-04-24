MUMBAI, April 23 Indian cottonseed oilcake, or kapaskhali, futures are likely to extend losses this week due to mounting stocks and subdued demand in the local market, analysts said.

Kapaskhali, a by-product of cottonseed and used as cattle feed, is the only oilmeal that is entirely consumed locally.

Stock of cottonseed oilcake at the warehouses of the National Commodity & Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) is 113,069 tonnes a s on April 23.

"Prices may continue to fall because higher stocks at the exchange warehouses are weighing on sentiment," said Chowda Reddy, a senior analyst at JRG Wealth Management.

Kapaskhali is mainly consumed in the north-western states of India.

At 3.50 p.m, the May cottonseed oilcake contract on NCDEX was down 0.94 percent at 1,259 rupees per 100 kg.

Reddy expects the kapaskhali May contract to take support around 1,220-1,200 rupees this week.

At Akola, a major trading hub in Maharashtra, cottonseed oilcake fell 10 rupees to 1,267 rupees per 100 kg.

India's cotton arrivals until April 22 fell 4.6 percent to 28.8 million bales of 170 kg each in the current season that began in October, the Cotton Corp of India said on Monday.

India has marginally raised cotton production estimates to 34.7 million bales of 170 kg each for the current year to September from the earlier forecast of 34.5 million bales. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)