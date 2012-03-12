MUMBAI, March 12 Indian cottonseed oilcake, or kapaskhali, futures are likely to trade lower this week due to hopes of improved cotton supplies in the domestic market that could boost crushing, but firm prices of other oilmeals are seen supporting sentiment, analysts said.

Kapaskhali, a by-product of cottonseed and used as cattle feed, is the only oilmeal that is entirely consumed locally.

"Farmers are holding back stocks, but now gradually they will start clearing off before the arrival of the monsoon, which would increase the supplies and weigh on prices," said Prerana Desai, vice president, research, Kotak Commodities.

Kapaskhali is mainly consumed in the north-western states of India.

On Monday, the April cottonseed oilcake contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX)ended 1.11 percent lower at 1,250 rupees per 100 kg.

The March contract is expected to fall to 1,200 rupees by the end of this week, analysts said.

Desai, however, expect bullishness in other meal prices to support cottonseed oilcake from lower levels.

At Akola, in Maharashtra state, cottonseed oilcake was almost steady at 1,200 rupees per 100 kg.

India will now prohibit fresh cotton exports and permit only quantities already registered but not shipped, the trade secretary said on Monday, fuelling uncertainties as the world's second-biggest producer continues to flip-flop with its trade policy.

India's oilmeal exports in April-February were up 9 percent at 4.9 million tonnes from 4.5 million tonnes a year ago due to better soybean crop and crushing parity, a top trade body said on March 6.

However, shipments in February fell 33 percent to 470,504 tonnes compared to a year ago.

Cotton arrivals stood at 22.34 million bales of 170 kg each between Oct. 1 and Feb. 26, compared with 23.38 million bales in the year-ago period.

The state-run Cotton Advisory Board (CAB) trimmed its crop estimate for the cotton year 2011/12 ending in September by 1.1 million bales to 34.5 million bales and raised the shipment forecast to 8.4 million bales. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)