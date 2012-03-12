MUMBAI, March 12 Indian cottonseed
oilcake, or kapaskhali, futures are likely to trade lower this
week due to hopes of improved cotton supplies in the domestic
market that could boost crushing, but firm prices of other
oilmeals are seen supporting sentiment, analysts said.
Kapaskhali, a by-product of cottonseed and used as cattle
feed, is the only oilmeal that is entirely consumed locally.
"Farmers are holding back stocks, but now gradually they
will start clearing off before the arrival of the monsoon, which
would increase the supplies and weigh on prices," said Prerana
Desai, vice president, research, Kotak Commodities.
Kapaskhali is mainly consumed in the north-western states of
India.
On Monday, the April cottonseed oilcake contract on
the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX)ended
1.11 percent lower at 1,250 rupees per 100 kg.
The March contract is expected to fall to 1,200 rupees by
the end of this week, analysts said.
Desai, however, expect bullishness in other meal prices to
support cottonseed oilcake from lower levels.
At Akola, in Maharashtra state, cottonseed oilcake was
almost steady at 1,200 rupees per 100 kg.
India will now prohibit fresh cotton exports and permit only
quantities already registered but not shipped, the trade
secretary said on Monday, fuelling uncertainties as the world's
second-biggest producer continues to flip-flop with its trade
policy.
India's oilmeal exports in April-February were up 9 percent
at 4.9 million tonnes from 4.5 million tonnes a year ago due to
better soybean crop and crushing parity, a top trade body said
on March 6.
However, shipments in February fell 33 percent to 470,504
tonnes compared to a year ago.
Cotton arrivals stood at 22.34 million bales of 170 kg each
between Oct. 1 and Feb. 26, compared with 23.38 million bales in
the year-ago period.
The state-run Cotton Advisory Board (CAB) trimmed its crop
estimate for the cotton year 2011/12 ending in September by 1.1
million bales to 34.5 million bales and raised the shipment
forecast to 8.4 million bales.
(Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)