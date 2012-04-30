MUMBAI, April 30 Indian cottonseed oilcake, or kapaskhali, futures are expected to edge up this week on short covering after falling more than 10 percent so far this month while firm oilmeal prices are also seen supporting, analysts said.

Kapaskhali is mainly consumed in the north-western states of India.

"Prices have corrected substantially this month. Now prices should stabilise. Bullish cues from the oilmeal market is expected to support cottonseed oilcake prices," said Prerana Desai, vice-president of Kotak Commodity Services.

Kapaskhali, a by-product of cottonseed and used as cattle feed, is the only oilmeal that is entirely consumed locally.

Desai expects cottonseed oilcake prices to trade in the range of 1,240-1,320 rupees per 100 kg this week.

India will allow cotton exports without any restriction on Monday, lifting a ban imposed last month by the world's second-biggest producer after record overseas sales raised concerns about domestic supplies.

On Monday, the May cottonseed oilcake contract on NCDEX ended 0.24 percent higher at 1,269 rupees per 100 kg.

India's oilmeal exports in fiscal 2011/12 rose 8.9 percent on the year to 5.52 million tonnes, fuelled by strong demand from traditional buyers like Japan, Vietnam and South Korea, a leading trade body said on April 5.

At Akola, a major trading hub in Maharashtra, cottonseed oilcake was almost steady at 1,251 rupees per 100 kg. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)