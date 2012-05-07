MUMBAI May 7 Indian cottonseed oilcake, or kapaskhali, futures are likely to gain marginally this week on extended short covering after prices fell more than 9 percent since the start of April, though excess stocks could dampen sentiment, analysts said.

Kapaskhali, a by-product of cottonseed and used as cattle feed, is the only oilmeal that is entirely consumed locally.

Spot demand has been quite stagnant in Akola market, a major trading hub in Maharashtra, due to a rise in prices this month.

"Demand is there but not that strong because prices are high. Traders are buying only hand-to-mouth in spot," said Chowda Reddy, a senior analyst at JRG Wealth Management.

Kapaskhali is mainly consumed in the north-western states of India.

At Akola, cottonseed oilcake edged up 3 rupees to 1,263 rupees per 100 kg.

India's oilmeal exports fell to 400,427 tonnes in April from 513,221 tonnes a year ago, a trade body said on Friday, after China stopped buying oilmeals because of worries about hazardous chemicals and high seed prices crimped crushing margins.

Reddy expects cottonseed oilcake prices to trade in the range of 1,250-1,335 rupees per 100 kg this week.

At 4:58 p.m., the June cottonseed oilcake contract on NCDEX was trading 0.15 percent higher at 1,321 rupees per 100 kg.

India will allow cotton exports without any restriction on Monday, lifting a ban imposed last month by the world's second-biggest producer after record overseas sales raised concerns about domestic supplies. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma)