MUMBAI May 7 Indian cottonseed oilcake, or
kapaskhali, futures are likely to gain marginally this week on
extended short covering after prices fell more than 9 percent
since the start of April, though excess stocks could dampen
sentiment, analysts said.
Kapaskhali, a by-product of cottonseed and used as cattle
feed, is the only oilmeal that is entirely consumed locally.
Spot demand has been quite stagnant in Akola market, a major
trading hub in Maharashtra, due to a rise in prices this month.
"Demand is there but not that strong because prices are
high. Traders are buying only hand-to-mouth in spot," said
Chowda Reddy, a senior analyst at JRG Wealth Management.
Kapaskhali is mainly consumed in the north-western states of
India.
At Akola, cottonseed oilcake edged up 3 rupees to 1,263
rupees per 100 kg.
India's oilmeal exports fell to 400,427 tonnes in April from
513,221 tonnes a year ago, a trade body said on Friday, after
China stopped buying oilmeals because of worries about hazardous
chemicals and high seed prices crimped crushing margins.
Reddy expects cottonseed oilcake prices to trade in the
range of 1,250-1,335 rupees per 100 kg this week.
At 4:58 p.m., the June cottonseed oilcake contract
on NCDEX was trading 0.15 percent higher at 1,321 rupees per 100
kg.
India will allow cotton exports without any restriction on
Monday, lifting a ban imposed last month by the world's
second-biggest producer after record overseas sales raised
concerns about domestic supplies.
(Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma)